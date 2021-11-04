On November 4, a press conference was held at the Mesrop Mashtots University, dedicated to the 6-year scientific and educational activities of the Center for Caucasian Studies.

November 4, 2021, 15:23 Press conference held at the Mesrop Mashtots University, dedicated to the 6-year activities of the Center for Caucasian Studies

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, the rector of the university, Donara Gabrielyan made a welcoming speech.

The Center for Caucasus Studies of the University was opened in 2015 at the suggestion of the 3rd President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan.

Apart from teaching, the center also conducts researches, which is especially important now, in this difficult period for our homeland," said D. Gabrielyan.

Hovik Avanesov, the head of the Center for Caucasus Studies, said that the center is a structure established on the basis of two former Armenian Armenological and Strategic study research centers.

"The center includes many disciplines that study both our region and the Middle East.

The center has organized a number of roundtable discussions and international conferences in the Republic of Artsakh and in the Russian Federation. The center is cooperating with leading scientific and educational institutions of Russia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia," he said, in particular.