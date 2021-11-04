Artsakhpress

International

EU wants joint military force by 2025

The EU wants to create a joint intervention force of some 5,000 soldiers by 2025 that can be deployed without unanimous consent for "rescue and evacuation missions or a stabilisation operation in a hostile environment", according to an internal EU document seen by Bloomberg.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Our strategic competitors should not question the EU's common resolve to respond to aggression and malicious activities against any of our member states", the document added.


     

Politics

France appoints new Co-Chair to OSCE Minsk Group

Brice Roquefueil will replace Stéphane Visconti as Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Armenia’s efforts directed at resumption of peace process of Artsakh conflict – Armenian Deputy FM

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahe Gevorgyan says Armenia is attaching importance to the resumption...

Armenia to be consistent in restoring, protecting rights of Artsakh people – Armenia Deputy FM

Armenia will be consistent in the issue of restoring and protecting the rights of the people of Artsakh...

New meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers could take place soon – Deputy FM

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahe Gevorgyan said that soon new meetings will take place between...

Armenian Genocide recognition bill to be debated in UK Parliament

On November 9, the "Armenian Genocide Recognition Bill" will be debated in the first reading at the House...

Russian government approves signing interregional cooperation plan with Armenia

The government of Russia approved the 2022-2027 interregional cooperation plan with the government of...

President Harutyunyan took part in the opening ceremony of monuments which perpetuate the memory of the Heroes of Artsakh David Grigoryan and Hakob Harutyunyan

On November 3 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan took part in the opening ceremony...

Economy

By the end of the year, about 300 apartments will be put into operation in the capital. President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On November 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan in Tumanyan street of Stepanakert got acquainted with the construction works of the residential district and apartment building under construction, which are in the process of completion, the Presidential Office stated.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Armenia government to allocate about $28m to Artsakh

According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 13.5 billion drams (approx. US$28 million) will...

Dollar stable in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices still falling

World oil prices are still dropping Friday morning, and trading data as well analysts attest to this.

Society

88 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 88 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Restoration work being carried out in Artsakh's Gishi

The Gishi community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 965 residents. After the war all the residents...

102 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 102 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

The Msmna school being renovated

The school of Msmna community of Artsakh’s Martuni region is being renovated.

12% of adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, says Armenian health minister

12% of the adult population of Armenia is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Minister of Healthcare Anahit...

After the ceasefire, all the teachers and students returned to Shahmasur

Previously, the club was operating in the school building of the Shahmasur community of Artsakh’s Martakert...

The building of Tsovategh community center being renovated

With the efforts of the "Tufenkyan" charitable foundation, the community center of the Tsovategh village...

Military

Azerbaijan hands over 11 more remains to Armenian side

On November 2, the bodies of 11 war victims who were considered missing-in-action in the 2020 Artsakh war were transferred to the Armenian side by Azerbaijani authorities accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.

Armenia-Russia unified troops formation holds tactical military exercises

The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.

Junior Sergeant firing artillery in iconic war photo bestowed posthumous Hero of Artsakh title

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to...

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan army that invaded Gegharkunik Province build large shelters, concrete roads

The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...

Artsakh Defense Minister visits wounded servicemen of latest Azerbaijani attack

The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fires at Yeraskh

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today fired at Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia, the Ministry...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh military ambulance

On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh...

EU wants joint military force by 2025
France appoints new Co-Chair to OSCE Minsk Group
Armenia’s efforts directed at resumption of peace process of Artsakh conflict – Armenian Deputy FM
88 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh
Armenia to be consistent in restoring, protecting rights of Artsakh people – Armenia Deputy FM
Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

Hadrut
Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten received new toys and stationery
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh's Martakert region
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
Videos

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes won prizes in wrestling tournament held at Armenia

Diaspora

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

International

EU wants joint military force by 2025

US Gives Final Clearance to COVID-19 Shots for Kids 5 to 11

Taliban Bans Foreign Currencies in Afghanistan

World Leaders Promise to End Deforestation by 2030

