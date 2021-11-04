EU wants joint military force by 2025

The EU wants to create a joint intervention force of some 5,000 soldiers by 2025 that can be deployed without unanimous consent for "rescue and evacuation missions or a stabilisation operation in a hostile environment", according to an internal EU document seen by Bloomberg.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Our strategic competitors should not question the EU's common resolve to respond to aggression and malicious activities against any of our member states", the document added.