Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

Michael Mkhitaryan from Artsakh took the honorable first place in the individual kata competition (21-35 years old) at the European Traditional Karate Championship (ETKF) held in Belgrade, Serbia on October 30-31.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Michael Mkhitaryan's personal trainer Ashot Mkhitaryan told "Artsakhpress".

"1100 athletes from different countries and 3 athletes from Artsakh took part in the championship.

In 2018 Michael Mkhitaryan took first place at the European Traditional Karate Championship held in Slovenia and in 2019 in the championship held in Germany, becoming the reigning European and world champion.

He is also the six-time champion of the RA National Olympic Karate, "A. Mkhitaryan noted.