Artsakh confirmed 88 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

November 4, 2021, 12:11 88 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: In total, 207 Covid-19 tests were performed in the country on November 3.

At present, 144 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 20 patients are in critical condition while 74 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 17,550 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 2,361 of them have come back positive.