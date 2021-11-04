The State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Artak Beglaryan, together with the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the United States Robert Avetisyan and the Chief Adviser to the State Minister David Hakobyan, met with some congressmen on November 2 and 3 in the US Congress building.

November 4, 2021, 11:57 Artak Beglaryan discussed with the US Congressmen issues related to Artsakh's international involvement

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meetings with Frank Pallone, Anna Eshoo and Jim Costa, the State Minister briefly presented the humanitarian situation in Artsakh, the approaches to the settlement of the conflict in Artsakh Republic, the short-term and long-term programs of the Government.

Artak Beglaryan stressed that due to the international community paying tribute to the Azerbaijani policy of isolation of Artsakh, there is a significant lack of funds to eliminate the humanitarian consequences of the war. In this context, he stressed the need to increase Artsakh's international involvement, taking into account the existing security and humanitarian needs and peculiarities.

The State Minister noted that the recognition of the fact of realization of the Artsakh people's right to self-determination is of key importance in the final and fair settlement of the conflict, expressing hope that the OSCE Minsk Group will make active efforts in that direction.

He stressed the need for a fair and speedy resolution of the issue of Artsakh's international status in the context of the long-term security of the people of Artsakh and the protection of other fundamental rights and interests.

Artak Beglaryan also visited the Armenian section of the Library of Congress, got acquainted with the opportunities available there, discussed the mechanisms of continuous increase of literature related to Artsakh.