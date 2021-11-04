New meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers could take place soon – Deputy FM

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahe Gevorgyan said that soon new meetings will take place between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship and new conditions will be created for the full re-launch of the peaceful resolution process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Asked by Hayastan faction MP Anna Grigoryan to comment on what steps the foreign ministry has done in direction of activating the work of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the Deputy FM noted the September 23-24 New York meetings of the Armenian foreign minister with the OSCE MG Co-Chairs and the Azeri FM.

“After the meeting the Co-chairs issued a statement reiterating that they are working within the framework of their mandate, which is the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. I think in this phase this is a very important record. We will continue our efforts in this direction, and I believe that soon there will be new meetings and conditions for the full resumption of the peace process will be created,” he said.