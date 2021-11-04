Armenian Genocide recognition bill to be debated in UK Parliament

On November 9, the "Armenian Genocide Recognition Bill" will be debated in the first reading at the House of Commons of the Parliament of the United Kingdom (UK), the Armenian National Committee of United Kingdom informed on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: It will be presented as a ten-minute rule motion by conservative MP Tim Loughton.

“If the bill passes this stage, the UK would be a step closer to formally recognizing the Armenian Genocide. A crime unpunished is a crime encouraged,'' the ANC UK said.