The Taliban has banned the use of foreign currencies in Afghanistan, a move that could further disrupt an economy on the brink of collapse, BBC reports.

November 3, 2021, 15:28 Taliban Bans Foreign Currencies in Afghanistan

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use Afghani currency in their every trade," the Taliban said.

The economy is struggling due to the withdrawal of international financial support after the Taliban took control.

The US dollar has been used widely in Afghanistan's markets.