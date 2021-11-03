U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone, co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, on Wednesday held an online meeting with Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan.

November 3, 2021, 12:49 Rep. Pallone: U.S. must also push Minsk process forward to achieve a settlement that keeps Artsakh Armenian

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: They discussed the urgent need for humanitarian aid to Artsakh, Pallone said in a tweet.

“Met with Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan and we discussed the urgent need for humanitarian aid to Artsakh. The U.S. must also push the Minsk process forward to achieve a settlement that keeps Artsakh Armenian,” he wrote.