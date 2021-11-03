102 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 102 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.
U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone, co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, on Wednesday held an online meeting with Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan.
Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan again insisted on the creation of a demilitarized...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on November 3 with President of the Republic...
Ambassador of Armenia to the United States Lilit Makunts had a discussion-meeting with more than a dozen...
The new Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. Department...
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu focused on the prospects...
On November 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan in Tumanyan street of Stepanakert got acquainted with the construction works of the residential district and apartment building under construction, which are in the process of completion, the Presidential Office stated.
World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 13.5 billion drams (approx. US$28 million) will...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.
World oil prices are still dropping Friday morning, and trading data as well analysts attest to this.
The school of Msmna community of Artsakh’s Martuni region is being renovated.
12% of the adult population of Armenia is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Minister of Healthcare Anahit...
Previously, the club was operating in the school building of the Shahmasur community of Artsakh’s Martakert...
With the efforts of the "Tufenkyan" charitable foundation, the community center of the Tsovategh village...
Artsakh confirmed 63 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.
The Hilis community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 155 residents. After the war, everyone returned...
On November 2, the bodies of 11 war victims who were considered missing-in-action in the 2020 Artsakh war were transferred to the Armenian side by Azerbaijani authorities accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.
The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to...
The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...
The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today fired at Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia, the Ministry...
On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh...
The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.
