102 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 102 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: In total, 242 Covid-19 tests were performed in the country on November 1.

At present, 180 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 17 patients are in critical condition while 85 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 17,343 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 2,273 of them have come back positive.