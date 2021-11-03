The Msmna school being renovated

The school of Msmna community of Artsakh’s Martuni region is being renovated.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Msmna Arthur Grigoryan told "Artsakhpress".

"The construction work started about a week ago. The building was in poor condition. Due to the 44-day war in Artsakh, the roof was damaged. Because of the building conditions we cannot able to organize the classes according to the plan. At the moment, works are being carried out for the installation of windows,’’ said Grigoryan.

According to the school Principal Diana Sahakyan, 15 students study at the school, 8 of them are children of displaced families.