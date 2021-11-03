Full resumption of NK negotiation process within OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship important: Arayik Harutyunyan meets Pashinyan

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on November 3 with President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, the PM’s Office reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The first anniversary of the 44-day war is coming to an end, and of course, this work has not stopped during this period either, but it is important to analyze the work we have done during this year and to assess the situation. We will discuss these issues during our meeting today.

It’s important to record that during this period the government of Artsakh, together with the Armenian government, has carried out many concrete activities for restoring the normal life in Artsakh. Of course, we don’t think that what has been done is enough, and we surely must continue the works on this direction, by replacing the assistance programs, as we have stated for many times, with development programs.

Of course, it’s also important that we hold discussions, and we do that also at a working level, about our future visions on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. We attach importance to the full resumption of the negotiation process within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, where, as the Co-Chairs have repeatedly emphasized, the final and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the clarification of the status of Nagorno Karabakh, take place based on the famous principles, including the nations’ right to self-determination.

All these issues are on our joint work agenda, and today as well we will hold a detailed discussion on these topics.

Once again I want to welcome you and I am glad to see you here”, Pashinyan said in his remarks.

Arayik Harutyunyan thanked PM Pashinyan for the meeting. “In fact, already a year has passed, and what did we manage to do and record? The first one is that we have not been deviated from the political solution path of Artsakh, and we continue to keep Artsakh’s right to self-determination as a key political solution path, and the international players, including the OSCE Minsk Group continue acting as a mediator, and the agenda in terms of the solution of the Karabakh issue is based also on the nations’ right to self-determination.

Second, as a result of large-scale work, we are reaping the first fruits. By the end of the year, at least 300 apartments only in the capital Stepanakert by the yearend. The talk is about the newly-constructed apartments. Of course, a part of it relates to the pre-war construction, but in addition to this, we managed to start constructing thousands of apartments and will complete constructions of at least 2500-3000 apartments by the end of 2022”, he said and thanked the government of Armenia for the assistance provided to Artsakh. “"I am convinced that in 2-3 years we will completely solve the remaining housing and infrastructural and social problems.”, he added.