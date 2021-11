With the efforts of the "Tufenkyan" charitable foundation, the community center of the Tsovategh village is being renovated.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Samvel Abrahamyan told "Artsakhpress".

The club and the aid station have been operating in the community center since the 1990s. The building was in deplorable condition.

''The renovation started at the end of October and will be completed by the end of this year," said Abrahamyan thanked the "Tufenkyan" foundation for such support.