Previously, the club was operating in the school building of the Shahmasur community of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

November 3, 2021, 10:20 After the ceasefire, all the teachers and students returned to Shahmasur

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: After 1933, the school has been located here with an adapted structure.

The school principal Liana Baghdasaryan told "Artsakhpress".

"After the war both teachers and students returned to the village.

The school has 27 students; two of them are internally displaced persons. The school has 8 classrooms. We use the library as a classroom, the principal's office as a computer room. We don't have a gym. The “Extended Day School” strategic program hasn’t launched due to the lack of conditions, as there are not enough classrooms,” L. Baghdasaryan noted.

"The teachers of our school attach great importance to military-patriotic education. We have a lot of patriotic students who intend to live in our community and develop it," said Baghdasaryan.