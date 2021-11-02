Azerbaijan hands over 11 more remains to Armenian side

On November 2, the bodies of 11 war victims who were considered missing-in-action in the 2020 Artsakh war were transferred to the Armenian side by Azerbaijani authorities accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The transfer took place at Karmir Shuka, Martuni.

Their identities will be determined after the forensic medical examinations, informed the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

A total of 1,697 remains of Armenians—including of civilians—have been confirmed as a result of search operations and exchange of dead bodies ever since November 13, 2020.