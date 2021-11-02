Azerbaijan hands over 11 more remains to Armenian side

On November 2, the bodies of 11 war victims who were considered missing-in-action in the 2020 Artsakh war were transferred to the Armenian side by Azerbaijani authorities accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.
On November 2, the bodies of 11 war victims who were considered missing-in-action in the 2020 Artsakh war were transferred to the Armenian side by Azerbaijani authorities accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.
The new Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State Erika Olson will travel to Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia to "promote regional cooperation and discuss bilateral issues", the U.S. Embassy in Armenia said in a press release.
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu focused on the prospects...
Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian received on October 31 Ambassador of Armenia Artashes...
Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland, SOC) and Boriana Åberg (Sweden, EPP/CD), co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received members of the Atlantic Council, his Office said today.
On October 28th Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Unites States of America,...
World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 13.5 billion drams (approx. US$28 million) will...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.
World oil prices are still dropping Friday morning, and trading data as well analysts attest to this.
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Artsakh confirmed 63 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.
The Hilis community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 155 residents. After the war, everyone returned...
The family of Gayane and Hovhannes Khachatryan from the Ashan community of Artsakh’s Martuni region...
Due the 44-day Artsakh war, the Galstyan family was displaced from the village of Zardanashen, Artsakh’s...
People with low immunity should receive a booster vaccine dose in a span of six month after vaccination...
Within the framework of the “Teach for Armenia” program, Astghik Keshishyan from the Lusarat community...
On October 25 to 29, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 194 calls,...
On November 2, the bodies of 11 war victims who were considered missing-in-action in the 2020 Artsakh war were transferred to the Armenian side by Azerbaijani authorities accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.
The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to...
The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...
The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today fired at Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia, the Ministry...
On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh...
The Azeri government does not seem to understand that you can’t always get what you want by bribing...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
month
week
day