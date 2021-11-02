Artsakhpress

S-400, Pantsyr-S1 air defense systems most popular among foreign customers in 2021

S-400 air defense systems and Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers enjoyed the greatest demand among foreign customers in 2021, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in an interview with the RBC media group on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Our S-400 air defense systems. Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers that proved their efficiency, in particular, in destroying drones. The entire range of our aircraft that account for at least 50% of our sales. Kornet anti-tank missile systems, Smerch multiple launch rocket systems and other guided weapons that we make also continue to enjoy great demand," the defense official said in response to a question about the most popular military products this year.

The heightened demand for Russian air defense and electronic warfare systems suggests that the methods of warfare have changed, he pointed out.

"Now we see that an era of drones and robots has come. The more frequently drones and robotic vehicles are used - and unmanned aerial vehicles are employed everywhere today - the greater the need for weapons of their destruction and electronic warfare systems," the defense official said.


     

U.S. State Department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary Erika Olson to visit Armenia

The new Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State Erika Olson will travel to Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia to "promote regional cooperation and discuss bilateral issues", the U.S. Embassy in Armenia said in a press release.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

63 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 63 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Azerbaijan hands over 11 more remains to Armenian side

On November 2, the bodies of 11 war victims who were considered missing-in-action in the 2020 Artsakh war were transferred to the Armenian side by Azerbaijani authorities accompanied by Russian peacekeepers.

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

