Blasts, gunfire heard at Kabul military hospital

At least two explosions followed by gunfire hit Afghanistan's biggest military hospital in Kabul, witnesses and Taliban officials said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Interior ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty said the explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital.

"Security forces are deployed to the area, there is no information about casualties," he said on Twitter.

Photographs shared by residents showed a plume of smoke over the area of the blasts near the former diplomatic zone in the Wazir Akbar Khan area in central Kabul.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. But the official Bakhtar news agency quoted witnesses saying a number of Islamic State fighters entered the hospital and clashed with security forces.