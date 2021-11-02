63 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 63 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: In total, 166 Covid-19 tests were performed in the country on November 1.

At present, 160 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 20 patients are in critical condition while 71 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 17,101 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 2,171 of them have come back positive.