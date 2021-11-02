The Hilis community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 155 residents. After the war, everyone returned to the homeland.

November 2, 2021, 12:40 Hilis will have a new community center. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mayor of the community Arthur Ghulyan told "Artsakhpress”. After the 44-day Artsakh war, 3 families from the town of Hadrut, Sghnakh community of Askeran region and Kashatagh settled in the village.

These families benefited from the assistance provided to the displaced.

The municipality building is in a deplorable condition. According to the plan, the construction of the community center will start in the coming days. The medical center will also operate here. We have a newly built ceremony hall. The construction work had been completed three days before the war. Rural roads need improvement.

There are 9 students in the school. 11 children from the village attend the kindergarten in neighboring Khndzristan. At the moment, 5 houses are being renovated with state funds. The village is gasified, provided with electricity and round-the-clock water supply, ”said the head of the community.

He noted that unfortunately during the recent war while defending the borders of the homeland, one of the fellow-villagers had fallen. Speaking about the employment of the population, he mentioned that they are mainly engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture.