70% of US Adults are Fully Vaccinated, 80% Partially: White House

The White House announced on Monday that 70 percent of adults in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and that 80 percent of adults have received at least their first shot, The Hill reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Jeff Zients , the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, disclosed the statistics during a press briefing Monday morning, saying that the U.S. has “hit two important milestones.”

Health officials are now paying attention to vaccinating young children, especially after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization to Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Zients announced on Monday that the Biden administration’s vaccination effort for children ages 5 to 11 will be fully operational beginning Nov. 8, assuming the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends the vaccine for children.