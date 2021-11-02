The White House announced on Monday that 70 percent of adults in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and that 80 percent of adults have received at least their first shot, The Hill reports.
70% of US Adults are Fully Vaccinated, 80% Partially: White House
Zients announced on Monday that the Biden administration’s vaccination effort for children ages 5 to 11 will be fully operational beginning Nov. 8, assuming the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends the vaccine for children.