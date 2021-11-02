Due the 44-day Artsakh war, the Galstyan family was displaced from the village of Zardanashen, Artsakh’s Martuni region. The large family has settled in Stepanakert.

November 2, 2021, 10:34 I wish peace for further generations of Artsakh, so that they may live in the homeland of our ancestors. Displaced Resident

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, the mother of the family, 61-year-old Karine Galstyan, said that on September 27, was Zardanashen Day and the whole village was preparing for the holiday, but, as the woman says, all day only shootings were being heard.

"I was the last to leave the village, because my son Kamo was fighting for 22 days in the defensive positions of Martuni. On October 27, when the enemy was already near Shekher, I left the village at his urging. We found temporary shelter in the city of Abovyan.

On December 27, we returned to Artsakh with the hope that we would be able to find a house, but still we are living in my daughter's house with 10 people," she said, informing that the conditions of the house are not good.

“So far we have benefited from the social assistance provided to the displaced. Two months ago, we received a refrigerator from the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh, and food and hygiene items from the ICRC.

Today, Mrs. Karine makes Artsakh jengyalov hac (a type of flatbread stuffed with finely diced herbs and green vegetables) in the Stepanakert city market, sells agricultural products, earns her daily bread, and her son sells barbecue in the same market, thus easing the burden of the house.

"I wish peace for further generations of Artsakh, so that they live in the homeland of our ancestors,” she concluded.