People with low immunity should get revaccinated against COVID in 6 months - WHO

People with low immunity should receive a booster vaccine dose in a span of six month after vaccination against the coronavirus infection or recovery, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Monday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "Today, a booster dose of the vaccine in is recommended to people with low immunity in six month," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the latest statistics, around 246.8 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 5 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 8,554,192 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,382,726 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 239,693 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.


     

Politics

Russian, Turkish FMs discuss 3+3 mechanism for South Caucasus

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu focused on the prospects of a regional ‘3+3’ platform in the South Caucasus at their meeting on the margins of the G20 summit in Rome on Saturday, TASS reported.

Iranian FM holds meeting with outgoing Ambassador of Armenia

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian received on October 31 Ambassador of Armenia Artashes...

PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Armenia

Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland, SOC) and Boriana Åberg (Sweden, EPP/CD), co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary...

Armenian President Sarkissian presents essence of Artsakh issue to Atlantic Council members

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received members of the Atlantic Council, his Office said today.

US Congresswoman expresses concern over situation followed by 2020 Artsakh War

On October 28th Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Unites States of America,...

Armenia reiterates readiness for delimitation, demarcation and awaits positive signal from Azerbaijan – Security Council

Armenia is ready for the delimitation and demarcation process with Azerbaijan, the Secretary of the...

Armenian President meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met on October 27 with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown...

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Armenia government to allocate about $28m to Artsakh

According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 13.5 billion drams (approx. US$28 million) will...

Dollar stable in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices still falling

World oil prices are still dropping Friday morning, and trading data as well analysts attest to this.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

People with low immunity should receive a booster vaccine dose in a span of six month after vaccination against the coronavirus infection or recovery, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Monday, Tass informs.

We will meet the brightest mornings in this corner of our Motherland: The teacher of the "Teach for Armenia" program

Within the framework of the “Teach for Armenia” program, Astghik Keshishyan from the Lusarat community...

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 194 calls over last week

On October 25 to 29, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 194 calls,...

Nominations close for 2022 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced the end of the nomination period for the seventh Aurora...

68 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 68 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Russian peacekeepers provide targeted humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons in Artsakh

Specialists of the humanitarian response centre of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh provided...

Construction of a new settlement in Ajapnyak underway

The construction of a new settlement in the Ajapnyak district of Stepanakert continues with the funding...

Military

Armenia-Russia unified troops formation holds tactical military exercises

The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.

Junior Sergeant firing artillery in iconic war photo bestowed posthumous Hero of Artsakh title

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to...

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan army that invaded Gegharkunik Province build large shelters, concrete roads

The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...

Artsakh Defense Minister visits wounded servicemen of latest Azerbaijani attack

The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fires at Yeraskh

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today fired at Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia, the Ministry...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh military ambulance

On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh...

Armenian side has no territorial losses. Artsakh’s Defense Army

The Defense Army of Artsakh informs that following the border incidents the situation is calm at the...

People with low immunity should get revaccinated against COVID in 6 months - WHO
Russia detects over 40,000 daily COVID-19 cases for three straight days
We will meet the brightest mornings in this corner of our Motherland: The teacher of the "Teach for Armenia" program
The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 194 calls over last week
Russian, Turkish FMs discuss 3+3 mechanism for South Caucasus
Analytical

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

The Azeri government does not seem to understand that you can’t always get what you want by bribing...

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Hadrut
Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten received new toys and stationery
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh's Martakert region
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
Videos

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes won prizes in wrestling tournament held at Armenia

Diaspora

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

International

Russia detects over 40,000 daily COVID-19 cases for three straight days

Foreign nationals traveling to US must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and negative test from Nov 8

Facebook being renamed Meta causes stir in Israel

US, Turkey discuss South Caucasus

