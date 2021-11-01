Russia has registered 40,402 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 8,554,192 cases, Tass informs.

November 1, 2021, 17:36 Russia detects over 40,000 daily COVID-19 cases for three straight days

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.47%.