We will meet the brightest mornings in this corner of our Motherland: The teacher of the

Within the framework of the “Teach for Armenia” program, Astghik Keshishyan from the Lusarat community of Armenia’s Ararat region teaches the Armenian Language and Literature at secondary school in Mokhratagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

November 1, 2021, 16:49

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I am a journalist by profession; I graduated from Yerevan State University. In parallel with my classes at the university, I worked in my profession, but I wasn’t satisfied with just talking about problems; I realized that I wanted to find a way to solve them.

And since, in my opinion, the basis of almost all our problems is the gaps in the field of education, I decided that I should do my best to contribute to the reform of the education system. Besides, after the war I had a great desire to live in Artsakh and work for Artsakh. The program “Teach for Armenia "program gave me the opportunity to realize all these wishes," Astghik Keshishyan said.

"I expect to contribute to the improvement of my students' academic knowledge, as well as to the development of their leadership skills.

"Apart from classes, we also have groups, we try to solve community problems with students, showing that they have great potential, they can make big changes in their community. I hope there will be lasting peace in Artsakh " said A. Keshishyan.

"I came to Artsakh at a very difficult time for all of us, but I see the will of the people of Artsakh to live in their land. I want to believe that we will meet the brightest mornings in this corner of our Motherland,'' she concluded.