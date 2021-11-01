68 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 68 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: In total, 180 Covid-19 tests were performed in the country on October 29.

At present, 150 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 20 patients are in critical condition while 68 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 16,935 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 2,108 of them have come back positive.