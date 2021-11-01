Russian peacekeepers provide targeted humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons in Artsakh

Specialists of the humanitarian response centre of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh provided targeted humanitarian assistance to internally displaced persons and large families in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Specialists of the Humanitarian Response Centre provided targeted humanitarian assistance to 11 families of internally displaced persons, including large families and families with children with disabilities, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

The officers of the humanitarian response center individually approach the implementation of targeted assistance. Residents of remote areas are regularly provided with basic necessities – clothing and shoes for children and adults, washing powders, gas burners for cooking, kitchen equipment, food sets, bed linen sets, pillows, blankets, personal hygiene items, children's toys, as well as individual first-aid kits.

In total, from November 2020 to the present, more than 6.7 thousand needy displaced persons who found themselves in difficult life situations received humanitarian and medical assistance from Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh.