The construction of a new settlement in the Ajapnyak district of Stepanakert continues with the funding support of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

November 1, 2021, 12:18 Construction of a new settlement in Ajapnyak underway

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress".

The district will consist of 15 buildings with 240 apartments. The total area is 37,800 square meters, and the construction area is 6,523 square meters. The area to be improved is 31,277 square meters, " Martha Danielyan noted.

The new settlement will be built in accordance with all modern requirements. The construction is carried out by "Arame" and "Mechta" companies.