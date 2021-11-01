A new water line being built in Tsovategh

A new water line is being built in the community of Tsovategh of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Samvel Abrahamyan told "Artsakhpress".

"We had a water problem during the summer. As a part of the state program of implementing capital investments in the regions, new waterline is being in the community. The works started 10 days ago, and, as planned, will be completed in December,”said S. Abrahamyan