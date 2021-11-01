1071 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia

1071 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 309,397, the Armenian healthcare ministry informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: 12,835 tests were administered.

51 patients died, bringing the death toll to 6379.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,641, the total respective number so far is 270,741.

As of November 1, the number of active cases stood at 30,978.