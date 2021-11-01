Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

We cannot imagine the future of our family far from Artsakh. Displaced resident

Due to the war, Alvina Sargsyan was deported from Shushi with her husband and 3-year-old child. On April 20, the family settled in Kolatak community of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

We cannot imagine the future of our family far from Artsakh. Displaced resident

We cannot imagine the future of our family far from Artsakh. Displaced resident

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS:  Alvina's retired mother and father Svetlana and Yuri Baghryans, who were deported from Hadrut, live with them.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"We live in Kolatak with 5 people. As my husband performs military service for many years, our family has received an apartment in this community. I was engaged in carpet weaving in Shushi, but after moving here I do not work. My husband has completed 20 years of service, but he is not going to be demobilized, taking into account the situation in the country. We cannot imagine the future of our family anywhere else," Alvina Sargsyan said.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէAlvina's parents are engaged in agriculture, they do not want to leave Artsakh, and they only want peace to continue living here.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէԲնութագրությունը հասանալի չէYuri Baghryan did all kinds of work in Hadrut and now he is retired, but he continues to create in his homeland. He is ready to return to Hadrut with his wife to fill his house with life again.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ


     

Politics

Iranian FM holds meeting with outgoing Ambassador of Armenia

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian received on October 31 Ambassador of Armenia Artashes Tumanyan on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in Iran, the Embassy of Armenia said in a statement on social media.

All news from section

PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Armenia

Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland, SOC) and Boriana Åberg (Sweden, EPP/CD), co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary...

Armenian President Sarkissian presents essence of Artsakh issue to Atlantic Council members

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received members of the Atlantic Council, his Office said today.

US Congresswoman expresses concern over situation followed by 2020 Artsakh War

On October 28th Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Unites States of America,...

Armenia reiterates readiness for delimitation, demarcation and awaits positive signal from Azerbaijan – Security Council

Armenia is ready for the delimitation and demarcation process with Azerbaijan, the Secretary of the...

Armenian President meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met on October 27 with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown...

Armenian people grateful to Pope Francis for principled, unambiguous statement on recognition of Genocide, Armenian FM says

With the opening of the Vatican’s Apostolic Nunciature in Armenia, a new page will begin in the history...

Economy

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

All news from section

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Armenia government to allocate about $28m to Artsakh

According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 13.5 billion drams (approx. US$28 million) will...

Dollar stable in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices still falling

World oil prices are still dropping Friday morning, and trading data as well analysts attest to this.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

A new water line being built in Tsovategh

A new water line is being built in the community of Tsovategh of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

All news from section

1071 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia

1071 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number...

We cannot imagine the future of our family far from Artsakh. Displaced resident

Due to the war, Alvina Sargsyan was deported from Shushi with her husband and 3-year-old child. On April...

Over seven bln coronavirus vaccination shots conducted worldwide

The number of coronavirus inoculations carried out globally has surpassed seven billion. More than a...

71 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 71 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

We continue to educate our students in a military-patriotic spirit. Haterk School Principal

The secondary school in the Haterk community of Artsakh’s Martakert region quickly organized the educational...

G20 leaders to focus on mutual recognition of vaccination passports at Rome summit

Leaders of the Group of Twenty (G20) may make some decisions on the mutual recognition of vaccination...

Military

Armenia-Russia unified troops formation holds tactical military exercises

The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.

All news from section

Junior Sergeant firing artillery in iconic war photo bestowed posthumous Hero of Artsakh title

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to...

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan army that invaded Gegharkunik Province build large shelters, concrete roads

The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...

Artsakh Defense Minister visits wounded servicemen of latest Azerbaijani attack

The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fires at Yeraskh

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today fired at Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia, the Ministry...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh military ambulance

On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh...

Armenian side has no territorial losses. Artsakh’s Defense Army

The Defense Army of Artsakh informs that following the border incidents the situation is calm at the...

1071 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia
We cannot imagine the future of our family far from Artsakh. Displaced resident
Iranian FM holds meeting with outgoing Ambassador of Armenia
Over seven bln coronavirus vaccination shots conducted worldwide
World oil prices dropping
more news

Analytical

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

The Azeri government does not seem to understand that you can’t always get what you want by bribing...

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

All news from section

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

All news from section

Photos

Hadrut
Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten received new toys and stationery
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh's Martakert region
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

All news from section

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

All news from section

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes won prizes in wrestling tournament held at Armenia

Diaspora

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

All news from section

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

International

Facebook being renamed Meta causes stir in Israel

All news from section

US, Turkey discuss South Caucasus

UN says record 48 mln people internally displaced worldwide due to conflicts

NATO’s growing potential in Baltic states may destabilize region, says Russian diplomat

Most Read

month

week

day

Search