Due to the war, Alvina Sargsyan was deported from Shushi with her husband and 3-year-old child. On April 20, the family settled in Kolatak community of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

November 1, 2021, 11:05 We cannot imagine the future of our family far from Artsakh. Displaced resident

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Alvina's retired mother and father Svetlana and Yuri Baghryans, who were deported from Hadrut, live with them.

"We live in Kolatak with 5 people. As my husband performs military service for many years, our family has received an apartment in this community. I was engaged in carpet weaving in Shushi, but after moving here I do not work. My husband has completed 20 years of service, but he is not going to be demobilized, taking into account the situation in the country. We cannot imagine the future of our family anywhere else," Alvina Sargsyan said.

Alvina's parents are engaged in agriculture, they do not want to leave Artsakh, and they only want peace to continue living here.

Yuri Baghryan did all kinds of work in Hadrut and now he is retired, but he continues to create in his homeland. He is ready to return to Hadrut with his wife to fill his house with life again.