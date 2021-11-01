Iranian FM holds meeting with outgoing Ambassador of Armenia

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian received on October 31 Ambassador of Armenia Artashes Tumanyan on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in Iran, the Embassy of Armenia said in a statement on social media.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Iranian FM thanked the Armenian Ambassador for the work done during his mission.

In turn Ambassador Tumanyan praised the development of the relations between Armenia and Iran over the past years.