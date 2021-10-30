71 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 71 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.
Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland, SOC) and Boriana Åberg (Sweden, EPP/CD), co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of obligations and commitments by Armenia, will make a fact-finding visit to the country from 3 to 5 November 2021, PACE reports.
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received members of the Atlantic Council, his Office said today.
On October 28th Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Unites States of America,...
Armenia is ready for the delimitation and demarcation process with Azerbaijan, the Secretary of the...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met on October 27 with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown...
With the opening of the Vatican’s Apostolic Nunciature in Armenia, a new page will begin in the history...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian paid a working visit to Saudi Arabia, the President’s administration...
World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 13.5 billion drams (approx. US$28 million) will...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in...
World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.
World oil prices are still dropping Friday morning, and trading data as well analysts attest to this.
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Russian companies plan to invest more than $1 billion in Armenia. Russian Minister of Economic Development...
The secondary school in the Haterk community of Artsakh’s Martakert region quickly organized the educational...
Leaders of the Group of Twenty (G20) may make some decisions on the mutual recognition of vaccination...
The Kavahan community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 44 residents. After the war, all the villagers...
On October 29, the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh provided...
A 1-month-old baby infected with COVID-19 died at a Yerevan hospital.
Artsakh confirmed 85 new coronavirus cases in Artsakh in the past 24 hours. Two more persons who were...
The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to...
The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...
The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today fired at Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia, the Ministry...
On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh...
The Defense Army of Artsakh informs that following the border incidents the situation is calm at the...
The Azeri government does not seem to understand that you can’t always get what you want by bribing...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
