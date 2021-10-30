Artsakh confirmed 71 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

October 30, 2021, 11:36 71 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: In total, 140 Covid-19 tests were performed in the country on October 29.

At present, 177 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 18 patients are in critical condition while 66 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 16,582 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,984 of them have come back positive.