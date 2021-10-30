The secondary school in the Haterk community of Artsakh’s Martakert region quickly organized the educational process after the 44-day war.

October 30, 2021, 11:13 We continue to educate our students in a military-patriotic spirit. Haterk School Principal

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The principal of the school Narine Mirzoyan told "Artsakhpress”.

"The number of students is gradually increasing. We have 328 students this school year. Of course, it should be noted that the school has accepted about 28 children from displaced families.

Our children are good at the humanities, but they have achieved success in the subjects of "geography", "biology", participating in the regional and republican Olympiads, receiving diplomas and monetary awards. "We continue to educate our students in a military-patriotic spirit.And, thank God, we have a patriotic generation, which was proved by the war," said N. Mirzoyan.

According to the principal, the "Extended Day School " program has started in the school. Initially, there were difficulties, but now everything is back on track.