G20 leaders to focus on mutual recognition of vaccination passports at Rome summit

Leaders of the Group of Twenty (G20) may make some decisions on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates at their upcoming summit in Rome, Russia’s G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash said on Friday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I don’t rule out that certain decisions may be reached," she said, adding that so far there is no concrete decision on this matter.

"The G20 has been considering it and this issue will be seriously discussed," she noted.

According to Lukash, G20 nations share the opinion that the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates will help accelerate the economic recovery and will improve living standards. Developing countries are especially interested in settling this matter, she said, adding that "the European Union and the United States also admit that this problem does exist and needs to be resolved."

She recalled however that vaccine passports are regulated by national laws.

The G20 summit will be held in Rome on October 30 and 31.