The Kavahan community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has 44 residents. After the war, all the villagers have returned.

October 29, 2021, 17:16 Kavahan. The community leader presents the daily life and problems

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Senorik Hakobjanyan told "Artsakhpress”.

"We have 6 vacant houses that we can provide to our displaced compatriots. We will be very happy if they are established in our community. The medical center, the ceremony hall and the school are located in the building of the community hall. The school has 4 students. The roof of the building has been damaged during the 44-day war.

Due to the war, two houses have been partially damaged and the inter-community roads need to be improved. The village is provided with electricity; it is not gasified," said Hakobjanyan.

Fortunately, the community hasn’t suffer any human losses during the 44-day Artsakh war.

Speaking about the employment of the villagers, our interlocutor mentioned that they mainly engaged in agriculture.