Displaced families provided with washing machines

On October 29, the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh provided washing machines to 200 displaced families.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ani Tovmasyan, Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh, told Artsakhpress that the assistance was transferred to the ministry by the Armenian community of Krasnodar, Russia.

"Individuals from both Russia and Artsakh assisted in the purchase of the washing machines. The initiators of the donation, together with the Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of the Artsakh Republic Armine Petrosyan, personally followed the process of delivering humanitarian aid to the citizens.

According to Azatouhi Simonyan, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh on Diaspora Affairs, the program was launched with her active mediation and in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh .

"In the previous days, washing machines were also provided to some families temporarily residing in Armenia; the choice of the families was made by the community," said A. Simonyan.

Marianna Baghryan who has been displaced from the Avetaranots community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, is one of the beneficiaries of this program. She thanked the Armenian community of Krasnodar and the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh for providing a washing machine to her family.