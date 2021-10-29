1-month-old baby infected with COVID-19 dies in Yerevan

A 1-month-old baby infected with COVID-19 died at a Yerevan hospital.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Yerevan State Medical University Chief of Staff Shushan Danielyan said in a statement that the baby died in the morning of October 29 at the ICU of the Muratsan hospital, where it was admitted on October 19.

“[the baby] was put on ventilator on October 26,” Danielyan said. “Listen to experts, get vaccinated and protect yourself and your loved ones from this menacing disease.”