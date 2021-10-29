Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland, SOC) and Boriana Åberg (Sweden, EPP/CD), co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of obligations and commitments by Armenia, will make a fact-finding visit to the country from 3 to 5 November 2021, PACE reports.

PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Armenia

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Discussions will mainly focus on the electoral reform, the relationships between constitutional institutions, the independence of the judiciary, the media situation, as well as the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and its consequences on the functioning of democratic institutions in Armenia.

In Yerevan, Mr Kiljunen and Ms Åberg will have high-level meetings with representatives of the Armenian authorities, parliamentary committees, the Armenian delegation to PACE and the leaders of political groups in the National Assembly.

The co-rapporteurs are also due to meet representatives of the judicial authorities, independent administrative institutions, the diplomatic community and civil society.