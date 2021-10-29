Artsakhpress

Politics

Armenian President Sarkissian presents essence of Artsakh issue to Atlantic Council members

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received members of the Atlantic Council, his Office said today.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Atlantic Council is an American think tank in the field of international affairs, founded in 1961. It manages ten regional centers and functional programs related to international security and global economic prosperity.

Before visiting Armenia, the members of the Council visited Azerbaijan and Georgia. The purpose of the regional visit is to explore the situation in the three South Caucasian countries, the operation of democratic institutions there, as well as to understand the causes and possible developments of the situation in the region.

The guests addressed questions to President Sarkissian about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the recent developments, the 2020 war, the post-war situation in Armenia, the level of democracy and the future programs.

The President introduced the essence of the Artsakh issue, presented the humanitarian problems caused by the war and stated that Azerbaijan is still refusing to return the Armenian prisoners of war.

Talking about the contemporary world, the Armenian President said that the latest technological and scientific developments have made the world unpredictable and instable. He said that the key guarantee of becoming successful in such a world is to effectively use the human resources.


     

Politics

PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Armenia

Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland, SOC) and Boriana Åberg (Sweden, EPP/CD), co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for the monitoring of obligations and commitments by Armenia, will make a fact-finding visit to the country from 3 to 5 November 2021, PACE reports.

US Congresswoman expresses concern over situation followed by 2020 Artsakh War

On October 28th Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Unites States of America,...

Armenia reiterates readiness for delimitation, demarcation and awaits positive signal from Azerbaijan – Security Council

Armenia is ready for the delimitation and demarcation process with Azerbaijan, the Secretary of the...

Armenian President meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met on October 27 with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown...

Armenian people grateful to Pope Francis for principled, unambiguous statement on recognition of Genocide, Armenian FM says

With the opening of the Vatican’s Apostolic Nunciature in Armenia, a new page will begin in the history...

President Sarkissian pays historical visit to Saudi Arabia

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian paid a working visit to Saudi Arabia, the President’s administration...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Armenia government to allocate about $28m to Artsakh

According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 13.5 billion drams (approx. US$28 million) will...

Dollar stable in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices still falling

World oil prices are still dropping Friday morning, and trading data as well analysts attest to this.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Reshetnikov: Russia companies plan to invest more than $1 billion in Armenia

Russian companies plan to invest more than $1 billion in Armenia. Russian Minister of Economic Development...

Society

1-month-old baby infected with COVID-19 dies in Yerevan

A 1-month-old baby infected with COVID-19 died at a Yerevan hospital.

85 new Covid cases reported in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 85 new coronavirus cases in Artsakh in the past 24 hours. Two more persons who were...

The construction of an apartment building started on Martuni Street in Stepanakert

The construction of a five-storey multi-apartment residential building on Martuni Street has started...

I don't imagine my future far from Artsakh. Displaced resident

Due to the 44-day war in 2020, many Artsakh families were displaced and have settled in other settlements.

I try to make sure that the children of Mokhratagh school think only about developing the community. Teacher of "Teach for Armenia" program

Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, Taron Poghosyan teaches the subject "Initial...

Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten received new toys and stationery (photos)

German-based Ani Tunyan and Khachatur Partezpanyan and "Together" initiative responding to the Artsakh...

Needy families displaced from the Kashatagh region received assistance

The Togh Charitable Foundation, in cooperation with the ''Martik'' Foundation and the Ministry of Territorial...

Military

Armenia-Russia unified troops formation holds tactical military exercises

The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.

Junior Sergeant firing artillery in iconic war photo bestowed posthumous Hero of Artsakh title

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to...

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan army that invaded Gegharkunik Province build large shelters, concrete roads

The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...

Artsakh Defense Minister visits wounded servicemen of latest Azerbaijani attack

The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fires at Yeraskh

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today fired at Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia, the Ministry...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh military ambulance

On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh...

Armenian side has no territorial losses. Artsakh’s Defense Army

The Defense Army of Artsakh informs that following the border incidents the situation is calm at the...

Analytical

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

The Azeri government does not seem to understand that you can’t always get what you want by bribing...

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Hadrut
Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten received new toys and stationery
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh's Martakert region
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
Videos

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes won prizes in wrestling tournament held at Armenia

Diaspora

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

International

US, Turkey discuss South Caucasus

UN says record 48 mln people internally displaced worldwide due to conflicts

NATO’s growing potential in Baltic states may destabilize region, says Russian diplomat

Russia calls for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, says Putin

