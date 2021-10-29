Artsakh confirmed 85 new coronavirus cases in Artsakh in the past 24 hours. Two more persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, the Ministry of Health reported on Friday.

October 29, 2021, 13:50 85 new Covid cases reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: In total, 175 Covid-19 tests were performed in the country on October 28.

At present, 164 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 20 patients are in critical condition while 77 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 16,372 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,913 of them have come back positive.