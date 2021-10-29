The construction of an apartment building started on Martuni Street in Stepanakert

The construction of a five-storey multi-apartment residential building on Martuni Street has started with the funding support of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh.

October 29, 2021, 12:34

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, told “Artsakhpress”.

"The construction area of the building is 481 square meters. The multi-apartment residential building will have 23 apartments.

A part of the apartments will be provided to the owners of residential houses located in the same area, previously destroyed by shelling. The construction works are carried out by "Haband" LLC.