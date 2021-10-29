On October 28th Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Unites States of America, met with Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (D - California), Member of Congressional Caucus of Armenian Issues, the Armenian Embassy said in a statement on social media.

October 29, 2021, 11:32 US Congresswoman expresses concern over situation followed by 2020 Artsakh War

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ambassador Makunts presented the five-year program of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, in particular, the foreign policy priorities, as well as the commitment to the implementation of the democratic reforms.

The interlocutors discussed the current situation in Armenia caused by the coronavirus, in that regard Ambassador thanked Congressman for her efforts and support to Armenia in fight against the pandemic.

Congresswoman Eshoo expressed her concern over the situation followed by the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh and support to the Armenian people in overcoming the created challenges.