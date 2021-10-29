Due to the 44-day war in 2020, many Artsakh families were displaced and have settled in other settlements.

October 29, 2021, 11:08 I don't imagine my future far from Artsakh. Displaced resident

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: One of them is the Hayriyan family.The family was displaced from the Sghnakh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region and has settled in the community of Shosh.

“Artsakhpress” interviewed Susanna Hayriyan, the family’s housewife. She is selling greens in the Stepanakert city market, thus easing the family's worries.

“I have seen three wars in 44 years of my life. During the years of the Artsakh movement, I was displaced from Shushi and settled in Sznek. When I got married, I moved to Sghnakh with the hope that I would be able to create one more Armenian family. But the 44-day war shattered all my dreams.

On October 24, we moved to Yerevan, hoping to return in a few days. I did not know that that it was the last time I was breathing the fresh air of my village. When everything was over, Sghnakh had also come under the control of the enemy. As I didn't imagine my future far from Artsakh, we returned to Stepanakert on November 17. Thank God, we found a house in the Shosh village and today we live there with 5 people.

She noted that so far they have benefited from the assistance provided to the IDPs, as well as received hygiene and food items from the ICRC.

"During the years I lived in Sghnakh, I was selling greens in Stepanakert.

"Every day I go to the capital from Shosh village and sell the village greens in the market to earn my daily bread," she said, adding that she would like to settle in a new settlement being built for Sghnakh residents near the village of Astghashen in the Askeran region.