Biden arrives in Rome for G20 summit

US President Joe Biden arrived in Rome to take part in the G20 summit, the White House said in a press release.

Biden arrives in Rome for G20 summit

Biden arrives in Rome for G20 summit

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Biden is scheduled to have a private audience with Pope Francis later on Friday.

The US President is also scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

On October 30-31 Biden will take part in the G20 sessions dedicated to economy and other key international issues.

Then, Biden will head off to Glasgow to attend the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).


     

Politics

Armenia reiterates readiness for delimitation, demarcation and awaits positive signal from Azerbaijan – Security Council

Armenia is ready for the delimitation and demarcation process with Azerbaijan, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting, adding that one of the important approaches for this is the reciprocal “mirror-like” pullback of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops, the deployment of border guards of the two countries in the relevant territories and the launch of the delimitation and demarcation.

Armenian President meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met on October 27 with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown...

Armenian people grateful to Pope Francis for principled, unambiguous statement on recognition of Genocide, Armenian FM says

With the opening of the Vatican’s Apostolic Nunciature in Armenia, a new page will begin in the history...

President Sarkissian pays historical visit to Saudi Arabia

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian paid a working visit to Saudi Arabia, the President’s administration...

Armenian Speaker of Parliament meets with Cypriot Presidential Commissioner

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan and his delegation met with Cyprus Presidential Commissioner...

Armenian Parliament to discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact in closed-format session

The Armenian Parliament will hold a closed-format session to discuss the current situation on the line...

Artak Beglaryan delivered speech at the annual assembly and charity dinner of the Armenian Missionary Association of America

On october 23, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan participated in the annual assembly and charity...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Armenia government to allocate about $28m to Artsakh

According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 13.5 billion drams (approx. US$28 million) will...

Dollar stable in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices still falling

World oil prices are still dropping Friday morning, and trading data as well analysts attest to this.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Reshetnikov: Russia companies plan to invest more than $1 billion in Armenia

Russian companies plan to invest more than $1 billion in Armenia. Russian Minister of Economic Development...

Society

Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten received new toys and stationery (photos)

German-based Ani Tunyan and Khachatur Partezpanyan and "Together" initiative responding to the Artsakh Human Rights Defender's post, according to which Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten needs toys, linen, and other stuff, have sent new toys and stationery to Artsakh.

Needy families displaced from the Kashatagh region received assistance

The Togh Charitable Foundation, in cooperation with the ''Martik'' Foundation and the Ministry of Territorial...

The emergency medical department of Martuni Regional Medical Association opened

Today the emergency medical department of Martuni Regional Medical Association has been opened.

Azerbaijanis Steal Dozens of Cattle from Artsakh Resident

The Artsakh Investigative Committee opened a criminal case over the theft of dozens of cattle from an...

Post-war construction work to provide housing for displaced residents underway

The construction of new settlements within the framework of the state program to provide housing to the...

2074 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

2074 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

37 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

37 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health...

Military

Armenia-Russia unified troops formation holds tactical military exercises

The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.

Junior Sergeant firing artillery in iconic war photo bestowed posthumous Hero of Artsakh title

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to...

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan army that invaded Gegharkunik Province build large shelters, concrete roads

The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...

Artsakh Defense Minister visits wounded servicemen of latest Azerbaijani attack

The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fires at Yeraskh

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today fired at Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia, the Ministry...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh military ambulance

On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh...

Armenian side has no territorial losses. Artsakh’s Defense Army

The Defense Army of Artsakh informs that following the border incidents the situation is calm at the...

Analytical

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

The Azeri government does not seem to understand that you can’t always get what you want by bribing...

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Hadrut
Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten received new toys and stationery
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh
The school of Mokhratagh of Artsakh's Martakert region
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
" Teach for Armenia". Ararat Sargsyan teaches History at Shahnasur school
Videos

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes won prizes in wrestling tournament held at Armenia

Diaspora

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

International

US, Turkey discuss South Caucasus

UN says record 48 mln people internally displaced worldwide due to conflicts

NATO’s growing potential in Baltic states may destabilize region, says Russian diplomat

Russia calls for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, says Putin

