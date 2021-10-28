German-based Ani Tunyan and Khachatur Partezpanyan and "Together" initiative responding to the Artsakh Human Rights Defender's post, according to which Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten needs toys, linen, and other stuff, have sent new toys and stationery to Artsakh.

October 28, 2021, 17:20 Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten received new toys and stationery (photos)

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten, reopened in Stepanakert, has received the assistance today through the Artsakh branch of the "Mission Armenia" NGO.

"They always follow events taking place in Artsakh. So reading the post of the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh, they contacted us in order to deliver the gifts to the kindergarten. Our friends have implemented many other initiatives in Artsakh, such as sending musical instruments to music schools in Stepanakert, Martuni and Askeran

They are waiting for signals from us to learn about the needs and problems, because they have a great desire to help, but they want that help to be targeted, ” Yana Avanesyan, a representative of the Artsakh branch of the "Mission Armenia" charitable NGO, told ''Artsakhpress''.

Rita Sardaryan, the director of "Dizak" kindergarten, expressed her deep gratitude to the benefactors from the Diaspora, just kind people who support and inspire hope supporting Artsakh.

"We will be able to move forward with confident steps, to continue our struggle, to create such a planet for our innocent children, where they will feel happy and safe," R. Sardaryan said.