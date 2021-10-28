Needy families displaced from Artsakh's Kashatagh region received assistance

The Togh Charitable Foundation, in cooperation with the ''Martik'' Foundation and the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Artsakh Republic, has provided one-time food aid to 300 vulnerable families displaced from the Kashatagh region living in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The director of the Togh Charitable Foundation Gevorg Shaburyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The foundation started its activities before the war in the village of Togh. We have implemented a number of charitable programs. We have provided warm jackets to the families of 123 fallen Hadrut residents. We have also provided food assistance to 500 displaced Hadrut families living in Artsakh.

The Togh Charitable Foundation has provided financial assistance to families living in Yeghtsahogh, Hin Shen, Mets Shen, Lisagor communities of Shushi region - 110 boxes of food, as well as 91 jackets. We have supported the Defense Army with hygiene items for more than 2,000 soldiers. We are grateful to all our partners for supporting the program, "said G. Shaburyan.