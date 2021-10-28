Armenian President meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met on October 27 with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, during his brief working visit in the United Arab Emirates, the Presidential Office reports.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: They discussed a number of matters related to the deepening of dynamically developing Armenian-Emirati relations, as well as key regional and international issues.

The Armenian President also met with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, discussing issues of bilateral interest.