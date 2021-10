US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke Wednesday with Ibrahim Kalin, Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey.

October 28, 2021, 13:00 US, Turkey discuss South Caucasus

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The White House noted this in a statement, which continues as follows:

“They discussed a range of regional issues, including Afghanistan, the Middle East, the South Caucasus, and the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as our defense relationship.