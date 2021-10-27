Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, Taron Poghosyan teaches the subject "Initial Military Training and Safe Living" at the secondary school in the Mokhratagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

I try to make sure the schoolchildren of Mokhratagh think only about developing the community. Teacher of "Teach for Armenia" program

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Taron Poghosyan was born in Vanadzor, the Republic of Armenia. As a settler in 1998, his family moved to Kovsakan community of Artsakh’s Kashatagh region.

In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, Taron Poghosyan mentioned that this time also he came to Artsakh with his family and has already adapted to the environment.

“After being displaced from Kovsakan due to the war, we moved to Vanadzor. Living there for a year, I started cooperating with the "Teach for Armenia" program. And , as a part of the program, I came to Mokhratagh and began teaching at the community’s secondary school. I try to make sure that the children in the community school think only about living here and developing the community,” he said.