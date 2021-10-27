The emergency medical department of Martuni Regional Medical Association opened

Today the emergency medical department of Martuni Regional Medical Association has been opened.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, with the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross mission in Nagorno Karabakh, the department has been repaired, furnished and equipped with the necessary equipment.

According to Bertrand Lamon, ICRC's head of mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, as the International Committee of the Red Cross has many years of experience in the field of priority healthcare, they offered their assistance to increase the capacity of the field.

"The aim of the department is to provide timely and quality emergency medical care to the population of the region. Of course, we would not have been able to achieve such a result, if we had not cooperated with the local authorities. In order for the healthcare sector to function fully, only building conditions are not enough, it is also necessary to have skills to master the equipment. The International Committee of the Red Cross will help to organize trainings for the employees of such departments," said B. Lamon.

According to Arshak Davidyan, the head of the ICRC mission's health program, it will be possible to perform serious surgeries in the department, as it is equipped with the necessary equipment.

Artsakh Deputy Minister of Healthcare Tigran Hambardzumyan and Executive Director of Martuni Regional Medical Association, Ruben Baghdasaryan thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross, as such a department will provide quality medical care to the population.